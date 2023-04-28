Lalu back in Patna after nearly seven months, buzz on role in Opposition unity moves

April 28, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - Patna

RJD president Lalu Prasad returned to his home turf of Bihar on Friday (April 25) amid a buzz that he will throw his weight behind Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's efforts to forge "Opposition unity" ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls.

Prasad, whose unconditional offer of support to Mr. Kumar, an arch rival, helped the latter survive in power while elbowing out former ally BJP, is back home after a gap of seven months which saw him travel to Singapore for a kidney transplant operation followed by a long period of recuperation in Delhi.

The septuagenarian, who was brought out of the airport here in a wheelchair, looked frail in a T-shirt and track pants and a mask wrapped around his face.

He was accompanied, among others, by younger son Tejashwi Yadav, his party's heir apparent who has earned the Deputy CM's chair as a result of the churn in Bihar politics last year.

Enthusiastic supporters stood in the scorching heat, waiting for a glimpse of their leader. Security personnel had a challenging time ensuring that the slogan-shouting crowd did not venture too close to the VIPs.

Prasad nodded and waved at party supporters as he was rushed to his son's car, covered with flower petals. His cavalcade drove to his wife Rabri Devi's house, where he puts up whenever he is in Patna.

A large number of vehicles was parked outside 10, Circular Road, the bungalow allotted to Rabri Devi, right across the street from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence.

The former Bihar CM, who later also served as Railway Minister of the country, responded to visitors' greetings as his car headed towards the inner quarters.

Speculations are rife that Prasad, who has relished the role of a "kingmaker" whether in or out of jail, will be helping Mr. Kumar in organising a get-together of Opposition leaders which was suggested to the latter recently by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Few leaders have paid such a heavy price for opposing the BJP", said close aide and State RJD chief Jagadanad Singh, referring to the numerous corruption cases against the RJD supremo by central agencies.

"But our leader will continue his fight against communalism and dictatorship and establish social justice", said Mr. Singh, who was asked about the likely political engagements during Prasad's stay in Bihar.