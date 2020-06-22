Lalji Tandon’s condition improving

The condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon is improving, but he is still on ventilator support, a hospital official said on June 22.

Mr. Tandon, 85, was admitted to the Medanta Hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

The M.P. Governor’s kidney and liver functions are stable. However, he is still on supportive ventilation, Medanta Hospital director Rakesh Kapoor told PTI.

“Tandon’s condition is on an improving trend but he still has lung problem. We are working on it,” Mr. Kapoor said.