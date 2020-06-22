Other States

Lalji Tandon’s condition improving

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon. File

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon. File   | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

The Madhya Pradesh Governor is, however, still on supportive ventilation.

The condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon is improving, but he is still on ventilator support, a hospital official said on June 22.

Mr. Tandon, 85, was admitted to the Medanta Hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

The M.P. Governor’s kidney and liver functions are stable. However, he is still on supportive ventilation, Medanta Hospital director Rakesh Kapoor told PTI.

“Tandon’s condition is on an improving trend but he still has lung problem. We are working on it,” Mr. Kapoor said.

