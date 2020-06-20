Other States

Lalji Tandon is recovering slowly, his condition stable

A file picture of Lalji Tandon.

Mr.Tandon (85) was admitted to the Medanta Hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, admitted at a private hospital here, is recovering slowly and is in stable condition, a hospital source said on Saturday.

“He is stable and has recovered a little,” a hospital source told PTI on Saturday.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Saturday, “There is some improvement in the condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon. His liver and kidney functions are improving and currently, he is not on dialysis.”

However, he is still on supportive ventilation. A team of medical experts is constantly providing best treatment to him,” it added.

