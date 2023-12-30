GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lalan Singh vows to sue media outlets for reports alleging he plotted against Nitish

The strongly worded statement alleged that reports carried in "one major newspaper and some news channels" were "completely misleading, false and aimed at tarnishing my reputation"

December 30, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - Patna

PTI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former JD(U) National President Lalan Singh convene the party’s national executive meeting, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former JD(U) National President Lalan Singh convene the party’s national executive meeting, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’ on December 30 vowed to sue media outfits carrying reports that he had plotted a rebellion against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in favour of the latter’s deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Mr. Lalan issued a statement to the effect a day after he stepped down from the top party post, following which his proposal that Mr. Kumar take over as the national president was unanimously accepted.

The strongly worded statement alleged that reports carried in "one major newspaper and some news channels" were "completely misleading, false and aimed at tarnishing my reputation".

He pointed out that contrary to the claim made in these reports that on December 20 he had attended a meeting of a handful of JD(U) MLAs at a Bihar minister's residence, "I was in Delhi, to attend the meeting of INDIA bloc, along with the honourable CM. I even attended a meeting of party MPs at his Delhi residence later in the evening".

ALSO READ
BJP says ‘Just the start of the game,’ as Lalan quits as JD(U) president

Mr. Lalan, whose friendship with Nitish Kumar is well-known in political circles in Patna, alleged that the reports sought to "damage my reputation and raise a question mark on our relationship that has grown over the last 37 years".

"The fact is, I had tendered my resignation only because of my engagements in my own Lok Sabha constituency,” claimed the Munger MP.

“The JD(U) stands rock solid under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and all our detractors will bite dust,” he asserted.

He added that upon return from Delhi, where the JD(U) held meetings of its national executive and national council on December 29, "I will send legal notices to all such media outlets and file defamation suits against these".

Related Topics

Bihar / Janata Dal (United) / state politics / political parties

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.