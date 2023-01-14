Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal disqualified from Lok Sabha over attempt to murder case

January 14, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 11:41 am IST

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued notification disqualifying Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal, who was recently convicted in an attempt to murder case by a court in the union territory.

Faizal has ceased to be a people’s representative with effect from Wednesday, January 11, 2023 following the notification issued on Friday.

The accused belonged to the Nationalist Congress Party.

The notification is to be published in the Gazette of India.

Faizal was sent to Kannur Central Jail after he along with three others were convicted and sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment by the Sessions Court of Kavaratti in Lakshadweep early this week in a case dating back to 2009. The conviction was on attempt-to-murder charge in what the prosecution claimed to be a politically motivated assault during the Lok Sabha election in 2009.

The notification issued by Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh stated that Faizal “stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 11 January, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(l)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.”

The apex court in its verdict in the Lily Thomas vs Union of India on July 10, 2013 had decreed that any Member of Parliament, Member of Legislative Assembly or Member of a Legislative Council who is convicted of a crime and given a minimum of two years’ imprisonment loses membership of the House with immediate effect.

The case against Faizal was registered by the Androth police a day after the incident took place on April 16, 2009. According to the prosecution, the accused unlawfully assembled and assaulted one Mohammed Salih of the Congress due to political rivalry.

The pace at which the Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued the notification of disqualification without waiting to see out whether the conviction would be stayed has raised eyebrows. For instance, when a Central Bureau of Investigation Court convicted Lalu Prasad in the fodder scam case on September 30, 2013,the Lok Sabha Secretariat had issued the notification disqualifying him with effect from the conviction date almost three weeks later on October 21.

However, in this case, it took the Lok Sabha Secretariat only a day. The conviction came on January 11 and the notification was published on January 13.

“An apex court order in 2020 stated that the disqualification ceases to operate if and when the conviction is stayed. A politician can continue to be a people’s representative or contest the election if that happens though it is a rarity. The question now is whether the accused’s membership in Parliament will be revived with retrospective effect if the conviction is stayed in this case,” said Ajit G. Anjarlekar, cousel for de facto complainant Mohammad Salih.

