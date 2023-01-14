Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal disqualified from Lok Sabha over attempt to murder case

January 14, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST

In a notification issued on Friday, Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal, convicted on an attempt-to-murder charge, was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

Faizal along with three others was sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment on attempt-to-murder charge by the Kavarathi sessions court on January 11. The prosecution claimed it to be a politically motivated assault during the Lok Sabha election in 2009. According to the prosecution, the accused unlawfully assembled and assaulted one Mohammed Salih of the Congress due to political rivalry on April 16, 2009. The accused belonged to the Nationalist Congress Party

As per the notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Faizal stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from January 11, the date of his conviction.

The decision was taken under the provisions of Article 102 (l) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

“Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Sessions, Kavaratti, Lakshadweep in Sessions case no. 01/2017, Shri Mohammed Faizal P.P., Member of Lok Sabha representing the Lakshadweep Parliamentary Constituency of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 11 January, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(l)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” it said.

Faizal has since been remanded in Kannur Central Jail.

Faizal and others convicted alongside him have also filed an appeal against the judgment contending that the sessions court judgment was against facts and evidence. The evidence was “partisan” without any corroboration.

(With inputs from PTI)