Lakhisarai triple murder accused surrenders before court

Ashish Choudhary, 25, the main accused in a triple murder case, surrendered on Tuesday before the Lakhisarai court. He had allegedly fled after shooting two sons and a daughter of a family returning from Chhath puja celebrations on November 20, 2023.

“Today, he surrendered before the court after police pressure as we were continuously conducting raids at all of his possible hideouts. For so many days, he was hiding in Varanasi, and our team was about to reach, but he gave us the slip. We will be taking him in police custody by tomorrow [Wednesday] for the interrogation,“ Lakhisarai Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Raushan Kumar told The Hindu over telephone.

Mr. Choudhary had allegedly shot at six people of a family, including the woman he loved and wished to marry. Police have also recovered a 15-page document allegedly handwritten by Mr. Choudhary on the night before the murders, explaining his reason for shooting at the family. In the note of November 20, Mr. Choudhary is said to claimed responsibility for the crime and said that none of his family members were a part of it.

So far, there have been two arrests — Umesh Shao, a property dealer who supplied the guns, according to the police; and Sameer Raj, who provided the live location of the family as they walked from the ghat to their house while he followed.

After Mr. Choudhary fled, Lakhisarai police announced a reward of ₹50,000 for information on him.

“After the police take him in custody, the entire truth will come out — the reasons for the murder, where he was hiding, and who helped him,” Mr. Kumar said.

