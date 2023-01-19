Lakhimpur Kheri violence | SC reserves order on bail plea of Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra

January 19, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court on January 19 reserved its order on the bail plea of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son, who is one of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

A Bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice J.K. Maheshwari heard submissions from Additional Advocate General for Uttar Pradesh Garima Prashad, and senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Dushyant Dave.

“We will pass orders,” the Bench said.

Opposing the bail plea, Prashad told the top court that the crime was grave.

“It is a grave and heinous crime and [granting bail] will send a wrong signal to society,” she said.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for those opposing the bail plea, said grant of bail will send a terrible message to society.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Mr. Ashish Mishra, strongly opposed Mr. Dave’s submission and submitted that his client has been in custody for more than a year and the way the trial is going, it will take seven to eight years to complete it. He said that Jagjeet Singh, who is the complainant in the case, is not an eyewitness and his complaint is just based on hearsay.

On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district’s Tikunia in a violence that erupted when farmers were protesting then Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police FIR, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Mr. Ashish Mishra was seated. Following the incident, a driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.