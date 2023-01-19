ADVERTISEMENT

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | SC reserves order on bail plea of Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra

January 19, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - New Delhi

According to Uttar Pradesh Police FIR, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated

PTI

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra’s son Ashish Mishra (centre) and other accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, being produced in a court in Lakhimpur. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on January 19 reserved its order on the bail plea of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son, who is one of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

A Bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice J.K. Maheshwari heard submissions from Additional Advocate General for Uttar Pradesh Garima Prashad, and senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Dushyant Dave.

“We will pass orders,” the Bench said.

Opposing the bail plea, Prashad told the top court that the crime was grave.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It is a grave and heinous crime and [granting bail] will send a wrong signal to society,” she said.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for those opposing the bail plea, said grant of bail will send a terrible message to society.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Mr. Ashish Mishra, strongly opposed Mr. Dave’s submission and submitted that his client has been in custody for more than a year and the way the trial is going, it will take seven to eight years to complete it. He said that Jagjeet Singh, who is the complainant in the case, is not an eyewitness and his complaint is just based on hearsay.

On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district’s Tikunia in a violence that erupted when farmers were protesting then Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police FIR, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Mr. Ashish Mishra was seated. Following the incident, a driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US