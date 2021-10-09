Other States

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son appears before SIT

Farmers claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles. File Image.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra on Saturday appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) formed in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Police officials here at the spot refused to comment on the ongoing interrogation.

Ashish Mishra was supposed to appear before police on Friday, but he did not do so. The Uttar Pradesh Police then issued a fresh notice asking him to appear before it by 11 a.m. on Saturday. After two men were arrested on Thursday in the case, police then had pasted a notice outside Ashish Mishra's house asking him to appear before it in connection with the violence that claimed eight lives.

Four of the eight people who died in the violence on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.

The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

Farmers claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father.

A nine-member team headed by D.I.G. Upendra Agarwal has been formed to investigate the FIR lodged against the minister's son and others.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 9, 2021 11:45:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/lakhimpur-kheri-violence-union-minister-ajay-mishras-son-appears-before-sit/article36910284.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY