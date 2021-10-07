Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Maha Vikas Aghadi allies call for ‘Maharashtra bandh’

Not a single arrest made by Uttar Pradesh in the case of killings of farmers, says Maharashtra Irrigation Minister

All three constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government have called for ‘Maharashtra bandh’ on Monday to protest against the killings of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

The State Cabinet at a meeting on Wednesday passed a resolution expressing grief over the incident in Uttar Pradesh.

Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil said, “The bandh has been called to protest against the incident where farmers were mowed down. This incident shows how brutally the Bharatiya Janata Party acts against farmers. This party and the State governments where it is in power are trying to suppress the farmer agitations. It is important that this is condemned.”

He said not a single arrest had yet been made in the case which proved that the Uttar Pradesh government was giving a free hand to the accused. “Therefore, the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress, along with other allies, are calling for a day-long bandh to protest against this,” Mr. Patil said, adding that essential services such as hospitals, ambulances, chemists would not be part of the bandh.

He said the decision to call for the bandh was taken on behalf of all the three parties and not the State government.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said the parties in Maharashtra should not do politics over an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh as they would not gain political benefit. “These leaders should concentrate on the condition of farmers in Maharashtra instead of talking about the Uttar Pradesh incident. Farmers here are suffering from incessant rains and no aid has been extended to them. Instead of this drama, the ruling parties should concentrate on Maharashtra,” he said.