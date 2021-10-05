Lakhimpur Kheri violence has put democracy under threat: Ashok Gehlot

Treatment meted out by BJP Government to Priyanka Gandhi condemnable, says Rajasthan Chief Minister

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri had put democracy under threat and the killing of farmers had shaken the entire country. “What has happened [there] is not a small matter. This is a horrifying incident... All limits have been crossed,” Mr. Gehlot said.

Addressing a dharna at the Pradesh Congress Committee’s headquarters here, Mr. Gehlot said the treatment meted out by the BJP Government to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was condemnable. The unlawful detention of Opposition leaders was against the democratic norms, while no arrest had been made for the killing of farmers, he said.

“The video of the incident shared by Ms. Vadra is sufficient to substantiate the allegation. No other evidence is required,” Mr. Gehlot said. He called upon the people to come forward to save democracy and protect the Constitution.

Pradesh Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders also addressed the dharna after participating in a silent march from the Collectorate Circle to the PCC headquarters.

A proposed visit of newly appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to Jaipur on Tuesday was cancelled in view of the All India Congress Committee’s call to hold demonstrations to show solidarity with the farmers. Mr. Gehlot was to host lunch for him at his official residence.