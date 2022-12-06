Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Charges farmed against Ashish Mishra, 13 others

December 06, 2022 02:45 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - Lakhimpur Kheri

The trial of Ashish Mishra and 13 others in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case will begin on December 16

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of Ashish Mishra being produced in a court in Lakhimpur | Photo Credit: -

A court here on Tuesday framed charges against Ashish Mishra and 13 others in connection with the October 2021 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Tikunia in which four farmers were killed.

ALSO READ
Farmer leaders come together at Lakhimpur Kheri, demand sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra

Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, is the main accused in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

District government counsel (Criminal) Arvind Tripathi said the court of additional district judge Sunil Kumar Verma fixed December 16 as the next date of hearing.

Charges of murder, attempt to murder, rioting and the Arms Act, among others, were framed against Mishra, in the case where four farmers and a journalist were mowed down by a speeding convoy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also Read | A probe after prodding: On Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Ashish Mishra, Nandan Singh Bisht, and others have been charged under 148, 148, 149, 302, 307, 326, 427, 120B, IPC, 177 MV Act and Arms Act

The Kheri District Court on December 5 rejected the discharge plea moved by Mishra.

A Supreme Court Bench of Justices B. R. Gavai and B. V. Nagarathna on November 11, 2022, withdrew for the sake of “judicial propriety” from hearing the bail application of Mishra.

In April, Justice Surya Kant had authored a scathing judgment against Mishra while cancelling his bail granted by the Allahabad High Court.

On October 3 2021, eight people, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence during a farmers’ protest against the visit of U. P. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Ajay Mishra’s village in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

(With inputs from PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US