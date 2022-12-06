Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Charges farmed against Ashish Mishra, 13 others

December 06, 2022 02:45 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - Lakhimpur Kheri

A court here on Tuesday framed charges against Ashish Mishra and 13 others in connection with the October 2021 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Tikunia in which four farmers were killed.

Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, is the main accused in the case.

District government counsel (Criminal) Arvind Tripathi said the court of additional district judge Sunil Kumar Verma fixed December 16 as the next date of hearing.

Charges of murder, attempt to murder, rioting and the Arms Act, among others, were framed against Mishra, in the case where four farmers and a journalist were mowed down by a speeding convoy.

Ashish Mishra, Nandan Singh Bisht, and others have been charged under 148, 148, 149, 302, 307, 326, 427, 120B, IPC, 177 MV Act and Arms Act

The Kheri District Court on December 5 rejected the discharge plea moved by Mishra.

A Supreme Court Bench of Justices B. R. Gavai and B. V. Nagarathna on November 11, 2022, withdrew for the sake of “judicial propriety” from hearing the bail application of Mishra.

In April, Justice Surya Kant had authored a scathing judgment against Mishra while cancelling his bail granted by the Allahabad High Court.

On October 3 2021, eight people, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence during a farmers’ protest against the visit of U. P. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Ajay Mishra’s village in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

(With inputs from PTI)