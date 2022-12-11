Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Key witness alleges hand of Ashish Mishra’s aides in attack, police deny charges

December 11, 2022 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Lucknow

One of the main witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, Prabjot Singh, has alleged that close aides of the accused Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, were behind an attack on his brother and him in which he escaped unhurt. However, the Lakhimpur Kheri police denied the allegations saying that the fight took place over some other issue and had nothing to do with Mr. Ashish or the 2021 violence case.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The matter was not related to the violence. A fight broke out between two groups during a Munden [tonsuring] ceremony,” said a Lakhimpur Kheri police official who wished to be unnamed. The Hindu contacted the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the district but no response was received.

Last week, a Lakhimpur Kheri court framed charges against Mr. Ashish and 13 others in connection with the killing of four farmers and a journalist on October 3 last year. It was alleged that vehicles belonging to Union Minister and local Lok Sabha member Teni’s convoy mowed down farmers who were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit. It was also alleged that the Minister’s son Mr. Ashish was involved in the incident. In the subsequent violence, two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and a driver were allegedly killed by an angry mob.

The incident sparked nationwide outrage and many political leaders including Congress’s U.P. in-charge Priyanka Gandhi were detained when they tried to visit the spot. In July 2022, the Allahabad High Court rejected Mr. Ashish’s bail plea in the case. The court said that if granted bail, there is a possibility that the accused may influence the witnesses.

ADVERTISEMENT