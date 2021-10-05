Other States

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Case against Priyanka, Deependra Hooda, Ajay Kumar Lallu in Sitapur

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi brooms the floor of a guest house where she has been detained by police while on her way to visit violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and 10 other people under sections related to preventive custody due to apprehension of breach of peace, officials said on Tuesday, as party leaders questioned her detention beyond 24 hours without an FIR.

The case under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) sections 144,151, 107, 116 (all related to preventive detention due to apprehension of breach of peace) has also been registered against Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and party leader Deependra Hooda, the officials said.

"These are preventive sections. Once we get assurance that there would not be a violation of peace by them, these sections will be removed," Sitapur Sub-divisional Magistrate Pyare Lal Maurya said.

Others who have been named in the case are Sandeep, Raj Kumar, Deepak Singh, Narendra Shekhawat, Yogendra, Harikant, Dheeraj Gujjar and Amit, the SDM said, without sharing further details abut them.

Also read: Congress ranks stage protests against Priyanka Gandhi’s arrest

They all are kept in detention in the guest house of the 2nd battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary, he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders were detained on Monday when they were going to meet the victims of the violence that erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri a day earlier.

Eight people were killed as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Several Congress leaders including P. Chidambaram have questioned Ms. Gandhi's detention, describing it as "totally illegal" and "unconstitutional".

In a statement, Mr. Chidambaram said on Tuesday the facts and circumstances concerning Gandhi's detention in Sitapur “conclusively establish that there is no rule of law in U.P.”.


