Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra sent to 3-day police custody

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra's son Ashish Mishra being taken from crime branch office to be produced before magistrate, in Lakhimpur Kheri, Saturday night, Oct. 9, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday got a three-day remand of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the violence on October 3.

"Police had demanded a 14-day remand of Ashish. They have got three-day remand from October 12 to 15," senior prosecution officer SP Yadav told reporters.

The remand will end on October 15 morning.

The police remand was granted by Chief Judicial Magistrate Chintaram, with the condition that Ashish Mishra will not be harassed and his lawyer will remain present during interrogation, Yadav said.

Earlier, a court had sent Ashish Mishra to 14-day judicial custody.


