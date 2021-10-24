Other States

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Ashish Mishra contracts dengue

Ashish Mishra was arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, who is currently in jail in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, has contracted dengue, a senior police official said on Sunday.

Ashish Mishra, who was taken in police remand, was sent back to the district jail on Saturday evening for treatment at its healthcare facility, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh said.

Ashish Mishra, along with three others, was taken in two-day police custody on Friday evening for further interrogation.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 in violence that erupted during a farmers' protest.

Thirteen people, including Mishra, have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.

Three accused arrested on Saturday -- Mohit Trivedi, Rinku Rana and Dharmendra -- were produced before a magistrate in the evening. The investigators moved an application for their 14-day police custody remand. The hearing on the application will take place on Monday.


Comments
