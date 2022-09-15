Lakhimpur Kheri Dalit sisters rape & murder | NCSC issues notice to Uttar Pradesh

Commission takes suo motu cognisance of media reports, NCSC team to visit site of incident

PTI New Delhi
September 15, 2022 18:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mortal remains of one of two minor Dalit sisters allegedly raped and murdered being taken for post-mortem at a hospital, in Lakhimpur Kheri, on September 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the rape and murder of two minor Dalit girls, aged 17 and 15 years, in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, whose bodies were found hanging from a tree in their village, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to authorities in the State and the district, seeking an Action Taken Report (ATR) as soon as possible. 

The Commission on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of media reports on the deaths, and sent the notice to the Chief Secretary of the U.P. government, the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, the District Magistrate of Lakhimpur Kheri, and the local police. 

Also Read
Women’s security cannot be expected from those facilitating release of rapists: Rahul Gandhi after murder of Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri

NCSC head Vijay Sampla took to Twitter and called the incident “very unfortunate”, directing authorities in the State to submit their report to the Commission “immediately”. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the notice issued to authorities in U.P., the NCSC said it had decided to independently investigate the incident, with officials in the know saying that a team was likely to visit the spot to begin its probe in the coming days. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Hours after the bodies of the girls were discovered, the police on Thursday morning said that six men had been arrested for the crime and the First Information Report (FIR) included charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Uttar Pradesh
sexual assault & rape
murder
crime, law and justice

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app