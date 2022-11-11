Lakhimpur Kheri CMO abuses journalists, video goes viral

Samajwadi Party demands strict action against the official

In an embarrassing episode for the Uttar Pradesh government, a video has gone viral on social media in which the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Lakhimpur Kheri district is allegedly seen abusing and misbehaving with journalists while drunk.

The video is said to be from Wednesday when the CMO, Arunendra Tripathi, visited the Tulsi Hospital to meet a district official named Praveen Kumar who suffered injuries in an accident. While coming out of the hospital, some journalists asked the CMO a few questions. The CMO, however, got angry, started using abusive language and tried to snatch the camera from a journalist.

He could be heard saying, “you come to collect money, when it does not happen, you create drama”. It led to a ruckus in the area after which the CMO’s driver somehow took him to his car and left. The Hindu could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The main Opposition party in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP), demanded strict action against the CMO. “Yogiji’s drunk CMO!’ In Lakhimpur Kheri, CMO reached District Hospital in a state of intoxication, misbehaves with journalists, snatching their mobile and throws it away. Very embarrassing! Such officers are a bad stain on the health department. Strict action should be taken,” read a tweet posted from the official account of the SP.