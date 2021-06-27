Lakha Sidhana, farmer leaders booked for rioting

Charges include assault on officials

The Chandigarh police has booked alleged gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana and many farmer leaders on several charges, including rioting during a protest march on Saturday, officials said.

The police on Sunday said five FIRs have been registered at Sector 3, Sector 17 and Sector 36 police stations here.

Mr. Sidhana was granted interim protection from arrest by a Delhi court on Saturday in connection with his alleged involvement in the Red Fort incident on the Republic Day.

The police has booked Mr. Sidhana and farmer leaders, including Baldev Singh Sirsa, and their supporters on several charges including rioting, assault on public servants and obstructing them from performing their duties.

The protesting farmers on Saturday had broken police barriers at the Chandigarh-Mohali border while trying to head towards the Punjab Governor’s house. Mr. Sidhana was also seen during the protest.

The farmers had planned to march towards the Punjab and Haryana Raj Bhavans here, and submit memorandums.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal condemned the registration of cases against the farmers. SAD senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the lodging of FIRs is ‘unfortunate’ as the farmers had come to submit a memorandum to the Governor.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu too condemned the police action.