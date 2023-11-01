Ladakh’s Sindhu River exists in spiritual consciousness of all Indians: President Murmu

November 01, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - SRINAGAR

President Droupadi Murmu, who is touring Ladakh, on Wednesday said the Sindhu River, flowing through the region, existed in the depth of historical, cultural and spiritual consciousness of all Indians.

Attending a civic reception hosted in her honour at the Sindhu Ghat in Leh, Ms. Murmu said, “People of India have a special feeling of affection and respect for the people of Ladakh and that they know about the contributions made by the people of Ladakh in protecting the nation.”

The President said the people of this region were known for bravery and their faith in Buddha. She said there were endless possibilities for the development of spiritual tourism, adventure tourism and eco-tourism in Ladakh.

Ms. Murmu said it was a matter of happiness that the rich traditions of many tribal communities are alive in Ladakh. “We should preserve the lifestyle of tribal communities in accordance with the ‘Lifestyle for the Environment’,” she said.

She said the confluence of tradition and modernity will prove to be the right path of sustainable development for all citizens, including people of Ladakh.

Earlier, speaking at the Foundation Day celebrations, Ms. Murmu highlighted that Ladakh was making rapid multidimensional development.

She said the Autonomous Hill Development Councils of Leh and Kargil have continuously strengthened the grassroots democracy and have taken meaningful steps for the development of Ladakh, especially for the youth employment.

“The budget provisions for Ladakh have been increased five times by the Central Government during the last four years. This shows the commitment of the Government for the development of Ladakh,” she added.

Ms. Murmu said Ladakh has to be taken forward on the path of development while preserving the natural beauty of the region and maintaining the distinct identity of its people.

“Many new policies have been implemented. These steps are resulting in the economic progress of Ladakh, especially the development of tourism. But, at the same time, keeping this region clean is a priority for all of us. Emphasis should be on sustainable tourism and responsible tourism,” she underlined.

