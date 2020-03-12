Other States

Ladakh records third positive case of coronavirus

The Ladakh resident had been to Iran; 6 family members quarantined.

Ladakh recorded its third positive case of coronavirus on Thursday.

“His report came positive on Wednesday evening. His six family members have been quarantined and their samples sent to Delhi,” Ringzin Samphel, Commissioner Secretary, Ladakh.

The man, who had recently visited Iran, was already under quarantine. His father and another person from Chushot Gongna village —with similar travel history — had tested positive for the virus earlier.

“We have set up health facilities and heightened the surveillance in Chushot,” said Mr. Samphel. “The Ladakh administration is following the Central containment policy for the village. “We are providing them all necessary supplies,” said the officer.

The Srinagar administration too has heightened its vigil in Kashmir, where no school or college opened on Thursday.

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu has also ordered the closure of all tuition centres, clubs and gymnasiums in the city. “All congregations, whether social or religious, are also banned,” said Mr. Mattu.

