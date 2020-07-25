Ladakh left out in the cold 11 months after becoming a Union Territory

Since the implementation of the J&K Reorganisation Act in October last year, a cumbersome process of division of assets from banks to fans and sofas between the UTs has hit a dead end.

While the J&K Bank remains the official bank of J&K, the new J&K domicile law bars outsiders, including people from Ladakh, from applying for recently announced posts in the bank.

“The J&K Bank’s assets remain a common entity. Our youth should be allowed to sit for the test,” LAHDC-K chairman Mr. Khan said.

The J&K Bank has around two dozen branches in Ladakh and remains its largest bank with presence in the tough and remotest pockets of Leh and Kargil.

The clamour for domicile laws for Ladakh are growing now. Phuntsog Stobgyal, a BJP youth leader from Leh who met Member of Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and other senior officials over the issue recently, said, “Domicile laws for Ladakh are coming soon and will address these issues.”

Status of hill councils

The fate of both the councils, LAHDC-Kargil and LAHDC-Leh, that manage governance issues at the micro level with budgetary independence and also give representation to people, is also hanging fire.

“There is confusion in the minds of people because there is no formal order on demarcating the functioning of the hill councils by the Ministry of Home Affairs so far,” said Phunchok Stanzin, executive councillor of the LAHDC-Leh.

Mr. Khan said the absence of business rules has failed to delineate powers. “The council should be granted legislative powers on the lines of Bodoland Council to frame laws. Otherwise, the councils will be ineffective,” he said.

He pointed out that the interface between the public and the government through MLAs and MLCs has already come to an end as Ladakh is a UT without a legislature.

Dispute over capital

A recent notification naming Leh as the capital of the UT has reopened the debate over the claims of Kargil for the honour. Leh has a population of 1.33 lakh and Kargil 1.40 lakh. The claims of both districts are so vociferous that the UT administration has earmarked a budget for two offices of Raj Niwas.

“We will fight for Kargil as capital,” said Mr. Khan. However, Mr. Stanzin said Leh is the capital as the Lt. Governor functions from there.

Activist-turned-politician Mr. Kargili said it has been a year of “continuous administrative discrimination against Kargil”. “Leh has announced a list of Class IV appointments and Kargil has been left out. Despite all odds, we will always voice for restoration of statehood,” he added.