Ladakh L-G reviews preparedness for upcoming Y20 pre-summit in Leh

Ladakh Lt Governor Brigadier (Retd) B.D. Mishra on Sunday reviewed the preparedness of the upcoming youth20 (Y20) pre-summit under the aegis of G-20 to be held from April 26 to 28, an official spokesperson said.

Mr. Mishra held a meeting with Principal Secretary Sanjeev Khirwar at Raj Niwas and reviewed the preparedness, the official said.

He said the Lt Governor also inquired about steps being taken to tackle four crisis points - the arrangement of medical facilities, lodging and boarding, transportation and security and theft.

Mr. Mishra instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the delegates participating in Y20 pre-summit, the spokesperson said.

Briefing the Lt Governor, Mr. Khirwar said all necessary arrangements, including security, are being made with close coordination with central government as officials from across the globe are expected to arrive in Leh for the event.

He said work has started for the beautification of Leh main market, roads and important religious and historical places, where the delegates are expected to visit.

Besides, steps to showcase the unique culture and heritage of Ladakh are being taken, he said.

Mr. Khirwar said a fair would be organised at Sindhu Ghat showcasing various handloom, handicraft and food processing products from Ladakh.

The principal secretary informed the Lt Governor that self-help groups (SHGs), carbon-neutrality, handloom and handicraft, culture and heritage would be the underlying themes of the Y20 pre-summit at Leh.

