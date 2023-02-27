ADVERTISEMENT

Ladakh L-G reviews preparedness for upcoming Y20 pre-summit in Leh

February 27, 2023 05:15 am | Updated 02:44 am IST - Leh

B.D. Mishra instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the delegates participating in Y20 pre-summit

PTI

Newly appointed Lt. Governor of Ladakh Brig. B.D. Mishra (retd.). File | Photo Credit: PTI

Ladakh Lt Governor Brigadier (Retd) B.D. Mishra on Sunday reviewed the preparedness of the upcoming youth20 (Y20) pre-summit under the aegis of G-20 to be held from April 26 to 28, an official spokesperson said.

Mr. Mishra held a meeting with Principal Secretary Sanjeev Khirwar at Raj Niwas and reviewed the preparedness, the official said.

Also Read | Ahead of G-20 Foreign Ministers meeting, Russia accuses the U.S. and its allies of ‘open blackmail’

He said the Lt Governor also inquired about steps being taken to tackle four crisis points - the arrangement of medical facilities, lodging and boarding, transportation and security and theft.

Mr. Mishra instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the delegates participating in Y20 pre-summit, the spokesperson said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Briefing the Lt Governor, Mr. Khirwar said all necessary arrangements, including security, are being made with close coordination with central government as officials from across the globe are expected to arrive in Leh for the event.

He said work has started for the beautification of Leh main market, roads and important religious and historical places, where the delegates are expected to visit.

Besides, steps to showcase the unique culture and heritage of Ladakh are being taken, he said.

Mr. Khirwar said a fair would be organised at Sindhu Ghat showcasing various handloom, handicraft and food processing products from Ladakh.

The principal secretary informed the Lt Governor that self-help groups (SHGs), carbon-neutrality, handloom and handicraft, culture and heritage would be the underlying themes of the Y20 pre-summit at Leh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Ladakh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US