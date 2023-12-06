Ladakh introduced new technology to cultivate vegetables in harsh conditions: MHA informs Rajya Sabha

December 06, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Territory of Ladakh has introduced a new technology namely "Ladakh Green House" to cultivate vegetables in limited quantities in controlled conditions throughout the year, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai shared the input in a written reply when asked by a parliamentarian whether the Union Territory of Ladakh is an area characterised by extremely harsh winters and crop growing season lasts approximately five months and it has introduced any new techniques to deal with this issue.

"Ladakh is a cold region, so it is challenging to grow crops and vegetables during the winter season as the temperature often drops below -20° Celsius. However, with the introduction of this new technology, farmers in the region can grow vegetables even during the peak winter season when the temperature plummet below -30 degrees Celsius," replied the Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

As on date, the Minister said, Ladakh has constructed 1,875 units of such greenhouses at a cost of ₹43.78 crore where farmers can grow vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, tomato, and various types of green leafy vegetables during harsh winter months.

"This has considerably brought down the need of bringing vegetables from outside."

Mr. Rai said Ladakh is an area characterised by extremely harsh winters and the cropping season in the Union Territory is limited to five months from May to September.

"The local production of vegetables and fruits during the limited cropping season is around 17,000 Metric Tons. On an average, around 35,000 Metric Tons of vegetables and fruits are brought from outside to meet the requirement of the people of the Ladakh region," the Minister added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.