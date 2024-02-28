Ladakh gets recruitment body for non-gazetted posts

February 28, 2024 04:08 am | Updated 04:08 am IST - SRINAGAR:

The Lieutenant Governor’s administration of Ladakh on Tuesday announced the constitution of the Subordinate Services Staff Selection Board (SSSSB) for the Union Territory to recruit for the non-gazetted posts.

“...the President of India, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India, has delegated the powers to the Lt. Governor of the Union territory of Ladakh for exercising the powers to make the rules (for the Board),” reads a notification, issued by the L-G administration in Leh.

The development comes in the wake of ongoing dialogue between the Ministry of Home Affairs and the representatives of the politico-religious bodies of Ladakh, including the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kashmir Democratic Alliance (KDA).

These bodies are agitating for Statehood, special status under Sixth schedule of the Constitution, additional Parliamentary seats and exclusive Public Service Commission for recruitment.

The constitution of the (SSSSB), according to official spokesman, aims to ensure a uniform and transparent process and procedures for recruitment of Group “B’ (Non-Gazetted) and all Group ‘C” UT/Divisional Cadre categories of posts under its administration through an autonomous body.

“...Without disturbing the existing recruitment rules and by making effective use of technology in the recruitment processes and procedures and for ensuring that cumulative outcome of the recruitment is to provide just a fair opportunity to all the candidates and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto,” it added.

“For this (SSSSB), Ladakhis were struggling for the last four years and finally the Ladakh Administration notified the establishment of Ladakh SSSSB. The credit goes to the unity of LAB and KDA,” Sajjad Kargili, a member of the KDA, said.

Jigmat Paljor, a member of LAB, attributed the constitution of the Boartd to “relentless efforts and perseverance in recent talks with the MHA by LAB and KDA”.

“Also, four years of struggle from the student organisation, today UT Ladakh finally notified the Ladakh Subordinate Services Staff Selection Board,” Mr. Paljor said.

