Ladakh face-off: Shiv Sena demands ‘befitting reply’ to China

17 June 2020 12:43 IST

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday demanded a befitting reply to China’s aggression, and said the people of India stood with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a fierce clash with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

It is the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

Mr. Raut, a Rajya Sabha member and executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ tweeted, “Prime Minister, you are brave and a warrior...Under your leadership, the country will take revenge against China.”

“When will a befitting reply be given to China’s aggression?” he asked.

“Without a single bullet being fired, our 20 soldiers were martyred. What did we do? How many Chinese soldiers were killed?” Raut tweeted.

“In the current situation, the country is with the PM.

But what is the truth? Speak something. The country wants to know the truth. Jai Hind,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar paid tributes the Indian soldiers, who attained martyrdom while protecting the country’s borders at the Galwan valley on the Indo-China border.

The senior NCP leader said that all Indians were united in maintaining the countrys unity and sovereignty.