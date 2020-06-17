Ladakh face-off: Shiv Sena demands ‘befitting reply’ to China

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday demanded a befitting reply to China’s aggression, and said the people of India stood with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Also read: U.S. for peaceful resolution of India-China conflict
Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a fierce clash with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.
It is the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.
Mr. Raut, a Rajya Sabha member and executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ tweeted, “Prime Minister, you are brave and a warrior...Under your leadership, the country will take revenge against China.”
“When will a befitting reply be given to China’s aggression?” he asked.
“Without a single bullet being fired, our 20 soldiers were martyred. What did we do? How many Chinese soldiers were killed?” Raut tweeted.
“In the current situation, the country is with the PM.
Also read: What explains the India-China border flare-up?
But what is the truth? Speak something. The country wants to know the truth. Jai Hind,” he said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar paid tributes the Indian soldiers, who attained martyrdom while protecting the country’s borders at the Galwan valley on the Indo-China border.
Also read | There has been no firing on the border since 1975
The senior NCP leader said that all Indians were united in maintaining the countrys unity and sovereignty.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath