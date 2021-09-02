Ladakh adopts State animal and bird

A snow leopard.

Srinagar

02 September 2021 00:45 IST

It’s snow leopard, black-necked crane

Ladakh on Wednesday adopted two endangered species, snow leopard and black-necked crane, as State animal and State bird, two years after it was carved out as a separate Union Territory (UT) from the erstwhile State of J&K.

“The snow leopard (Panther unica) and black-necked crane (Grus nicricollis) shall be the State animal and State bird respectively of the UT of Ladakh from the date of issue of the notification,” reads an order issued by the Lieutenant Administration (LG) of Ladakh.

Black-necked crane, only found in Ladakh region, was the State bird of J&K before August 5, 2019.

“Black-necked crane and snow leopard are two endangered species and the pride of Ladakh,” said Konchok Stanzin, Councillor from the Chushul constituency.

Black-necked cranes, considered loyal couples, are only found in Ladakh’s Changthang region.

Snow leopard, whose numbers are dwindling wordwide, has been categorised as “vulnerable” in the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List.