Ladakh admin launches online booking facility for Kargil air service

January 17, 2023 06:19 am | Updated 06:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Ladakh administration has set up an online ticket booking facility for air services run by the Indian Air Force in the Union Territory, officials said.

The Union Territory administration has started operating subsidised helicopter services from Ladakh. The service will cater to passengers from far-flung areas of Ladakh on approved routes from Leh-Lingshed, Dibling, Drass, Padum, Kargil, Nubra, Nerak, Jammu and Srinagar, they said.

"Online booking of tickets for AN-32 Kargil courier service will be available from 2.00 pm onwards from Tuesday", an official said.

The flight between Kargil and Srinagar is planned for Wednesday and that between Kargil and Jammu for Thursday, the official added.