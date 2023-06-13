ADVERTISEMENT

Three dead, four seriously injured in mudslide in Gurugram

June 13, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - Gurugram

The digging activity was being carried out under the MGNREGA, the rural employment scheme

PTI

While seven of them were trapped inside the mound, one Kiran Devi managed to free herself, police said. Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

Three female labourers were killed while four others were critically injured after being trapped in a mudslide at the site where they were digging a pond in Pataudi area in Gurugram on June 13, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 10:30 a.m. when a mound of mud, around six feet high, fell on eight labourers digging a pond at Darapur village. The digging activity was being carried out under the MGNREGA, the rural employment scheme.

While seven of them were trapped inside the mound, one Kiran Devi managed to free herself, police said. Kiran Devi then raised an alarm and villagers reached the spot, they said.

A rescue operation pulled all the women out, who were then rushed to a government hospital. Three women were declared brought dead, three seriously injured women were referred to a civil hospital in Gurugram and one worker is receiving treatment in Pataudi, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased have been identified as Priyanka, Kola and Billo, they said.

A senior officer said police will record the statement of Kiran Devi, who survived the mudslide. Deputy Commissioner of Police Nishant Kumar Yadav said an inquiry into the matter is underway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US