Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Kashmir’s Bandipora: Police

File photo of security personnel checking vehicle in north Kashmir’s Bandipora town. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD
The Hindu Bureau Srinagar August 12, 2022 08:42 IST
Updated: August 12, 2022 08:48 IST

Militants shot dead a non-local labourer in north Kashmir’s Bandipora, the J&K police said on Friday.

“During the intervening night (August 11-12), terrorists fired upon and injured one outside labourer Mohammad Amrez, a resident of Madhepura Besarh, Bihar, at Soadnara Sumbal, Bandipora,” the police said.

Amrez was shifted to a hospital “where he succumbed to his injuries”.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. He was shot at from a close range.

The victim was staying in the house of a local.

On August 4, one non-local labourer was killed and two others injured in a grenade blast in Gadoora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

