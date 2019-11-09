Other States

Labour department gets new building complex

The integrated labour department office inagurated by Chief Minister Edapadi K. Palaniswami.

The integrated labour department office inagurated by Chief Minister Edapadi K. Palaniswami.  

more-in

CM inaugarates the 12-office complex through video conference

New buildings for Labour Department were inaugurated at Melmonavoor in Anaicut constituency in Vellore district.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated these 12 office building under one roof through video conferencing programme from the Secretariat on Friday.

Built at a cost of ₹4.25 crore, the building comprises the offices of Joint Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (Conciliation ) I, Assistant Commissioner (Conciliation) II, Assistant Labour Commissioner (Enforcement), Assistant Commissioner (Social Defence Scheme)-Vellore, Labour Deputy Inspector-Vellore, Labour Assistant Inspectors Division 1 to 4, Stamp Inspector 1 and 2.

Additional Labour Commissioner, A. Yasmin Begum lighted the traditional lamp to mark the inauguration at the new sprawling complex.

Joint Commissioner (Labour) B. Madhavan, Public Works Department Executive Engineer, S. Sankaralingam, were part of the event.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
civic infrastructure
Vellore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2019 7:28:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/labour-department-gets-new-building-complex/article29926273.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY