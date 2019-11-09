Labour department gets new building complex

New buildings for Labour Department were inaugurated at Melmonavoor in Anaicut constituency in Vellore district.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated these 12 office building under one roof through video conferencing programme from the Secretariat on Friday.

Built at a cost of ₹4.25 crore, the building comprises the offices of Joint Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (Conciliation ) I, Assistant Commissioner (Conciliation) II, Assistant Labour Commissioner (Enforcement), Assistant Commissioner (Social Defence Scheme)-Vellore, Labour Deputy Inspector-Vellore, Labour Assistant Inspectors Division 1 to 4, Stamp Inspector 1 and 2.

Additional Labour Commissioner, A. Yasmin Begum lighted the traditional lamp to mark the inauguration at the new sprawling complex.

Joint Commissioner (Labour) B. Madhavan, Public Works Department Executive Engineer, S. Sankaralingam, were part of the event.