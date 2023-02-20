ADVERTISEMENT

La. Ganesan sworn-in as Nagaland Governor

February 20, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - Kohima

La. Ganesan was earlier the Governor of Manipur since August 2021 and had held additional charge of West Bengal from July to November 2022

PTI

La. Ganesan becomes the 21st Governor of the poll-bound north-eastern State. File | Photo Credit: PTI

La. Ganesan was sworn-in as the Nagaland Governor on February 20.

Mr. Ganesan succeeded Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, the Governor of Assam, who was holding additional charge of Nagaland from September 2021 to February 14 this year.

Also refer: Justice Nazeer among new Governors appointed by President Murmu; Maharashtra Governor Koshyari’s resignation accepted

He becomes the 21st Governor of the poll-bound north-eastern State.

Assembly election in Nagaland is slated to be held on February 27.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Ganesan was earlier the Governor of Manipur since August 2021 and had held additional charge of West Bengal from July to November 2022.

He was administered the oath by Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Songkhupchung Serto at the Raj Bhavan in Kohima in the presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton, Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, Cabinet Ministers, Director General of Police Lokayukta Banuo Z. Jamir, senior bureaucrats and officers of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nagaland / Governor

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US