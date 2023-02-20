HamberMenu
La. Ganesan sworn-in as Nagaland Governor

La. Ganesan was earlier the Governor of Manipur since August 2021 and had held additional charge of West Bengal from July to November 2022

February 20, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - Kohima

La. Ganesan becomes the 21st Governor of the poll-bound north-eastern State. File

La. Ganesan becomes the 21st Governor of the poll-bound north-eastern State. File | Photo Credit: PTI

La. Ganesan was sworn-in as the Nagaland Governor on February 20.

Mr. Ganesan succeeded Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, the Governor of Assam, who was holding additional charge of Nagaland from September 2021 to February 14 this year.

He becomes the 21st Governor of the poll-bound north-eastern State.

Assembly election in Nagaland is slated to be held on February 27.

Mr. Ganesan was earlier the Governor of Manipur since August 2021 and had held additional charge of West Bengal from July to November 2022.

He was administered the oath by Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Songkhupchung Serto at the Raj Bhavan in Kohima in the presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton, Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, Cabinet Ministers, Director General of Police Lokayukta Banuo Z. Jamir, senior bureaucrats and officers of the State.

