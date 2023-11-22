HamberMenu
L-G urges industry leaders to invest in J&K and strengthen unity

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that J&K offered investors endless possibilities and a partnership in strong profitable growth.

November 22, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha during the EEPC India National Export Awards, in New Delhi, Tuesday.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha during the EEPC India National Export Awards, in New Delhi, Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha appealed to captains of industry on Tuesday to invest in J&K and “strengthen the nation’s unity”.

“I invite the captains of industry to experience the urban transformation happening in our cities like Jammu and Srinagar and invest in the Union Territory of J&K. This will also be your contribution to strengthen the nation’s unity. I assure every support and assistance from the UT administration,” L-G Sinha said.

The L-G was addressing the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC India), National Export Awards function in New Delhi. The event was organised to felicitate recipients of prestigious Awards for fiscal years 2019-20 and 2020-21.

He said that J&K offered investors endless possibilities and a partnership in strong profitable growth. He highlighted the favourable environment, connectivity, young talent, and an improved security scenario.

“If you are looking at the big picture and ready to capture a new segment, then Jammu-Kashmir is your new destination,” the Lt. Governor said.

A government spokesman said the L-G called upon industry leaders, EEPC India and other stakeholders to “create new opportunities for businesses in engineering goods and services”.

“I am confident that the engineering sector can translate India’s dreams into reality,” the L-G said.

