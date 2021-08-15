L-G lauds J&K police for getting highest bravery awards on I-Day

Out of the 1,380 medals awarded, J&K police get 257

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and top police officers of the Union Territory on Saturday hailed the J&K police after its men bagged the highest gallantry awards in the country on the occasion of Independence Day.

“(I am) Proud of bravery and sacrifices made by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in defending the sovereignty of the country. Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra and 257 police gallantry medals to JKP at the forefront of fight against militancy is commendable,” Mr. Sinha said.

Out of the 1,380 police personnel awarded medals on the I-Day by the Ministry of Home Affairs, 257 were given to the officers and personnel of the J&K police. Assistant Sub-Inspector Babu Ram was selected for this year’s Ashok Chakra (posthumous), Constable Altaf Hussain Bhat for Kirti Chakra (posthumous) and Special Police Officer Shahbaz Ahmad for Shaurya Chakra (posthumous) for their act of bravery, valour and selfless sacrifice.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh also expresses gratitude to the L-G, Union Home Secretary and Union Home Ministry for due recognition of valour and sacrifice of the J&K police. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar said, “It is a matter of pride for the J&K police to find the nation recognising the service of outstanding merit beyond the demands of duty which the brave hearts of this force have rendered.”