L-G govt. sacks 4 employees, including head of doctors’ body, for ‘posing threat to J&K’s security’

November 22, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The J&K Lieutenant Governor’s administration on Wednesday terminated the services of four employees, including president of the Doctors Association of Kashmir, for “posing threat to State’s security” under Article 311, which requires no departmental inquiry except for a police or an official report.

“Whereas, the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available, that the activities of Dr. Nisar-Ul-Hassan, Assistant Professor (Medicine), SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, are such as to warrant his dismissal from services,” reads the order.

The dismissal order said the L-G was satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an inquiry in the case of Dr. Hassan. “The L-G dismisses Dr. Hassan with immediate effect,” the order said.

The order does not furnish any details about the charges being faced by Dr. Hassan, who heads the Doctors Association of Kashmir. Dr. Hassan has been vocal on the issues related to the health sector in Kashmir and has been critical of the government policies in the past.

Similarly worded dismissal orders were issued while terminating the services of Abdul Salam Rather, a laboratory bearer in Higher Education Department; Farooq Ahmad Mir, teacher in the Education Department and Abdul Majeed Bhat, a constable in the J&K Police.

The J&K government in 2021 constituted a Special Task Force (STF) to identify and scrutinize the government employees, and lodge cases against those involved in any cases related to posing threat to the country’s security or anti-national activities. Over 50 employees, including senior officers, have been terminated by the L-G government in J&K since 2021.

Meanwhile, J&K’s regional parties, the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have criticized these dismissals.

“Any allegation could be right or wrong. The fact remains that the accused should be given a chance to be heard. All are innocent till proven guilty. However, it’s a sad trend under which employees are sacked in such a manner. Once the system changes, it will be relooked into,” former J&K chief minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah said.

Reacting to the dismissals, former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said the J&K administration has created an abysmal record of sorts by dismissing more employees than recruiting new ones.

“Snatching the livelihood of Kashmiris on false trivial grounds isn’t just collective punishment. But it also signifies the manner in which all Kashmiris are mistrusted and humiliated on a daily basis,” Ms. Mufti said.

CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami said terminating the services of government employees without giving them a chance to be heard “is not only unfair but also a travesty of justice”. “Reiterating our call for creating employment opportunities rather than snatching livelihood,” he added.