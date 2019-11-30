Other States

Kushwaha ends fast unto death in Bihar

Upendra Kushwaha. File

Upendra Kushwaha. File   | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

more-in

Opposition leaders to come together in a protest against the State government over a controversy on providing land for two Central schools

The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party president and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha ended his fast unto death in support of his demand for free land to open two Central schools in the State after five days on Saturday.

“I ended my fast.. but my protest will continue,” Mr. Kushwaha said soon after mahagathbandhan leaders reached him at the Patna Medical College and Hospital and offered him juice to end his fast.

Senior mahagathbandhan leaders like Sharad Yadav, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Tejashwi Yadav and Mukesh Sahni said they would take forward the protest against the State government.

Mr. Kushwaha had begun his fast on November 26 demanding five acres to open the two Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) sanctioned for Bihar by the Central government.

However, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that the State government could not provide the land for free.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National Other States
Bihar
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2019 9:33:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/kushwaha-ends-fast-unto-death-in-bihar/article30125740.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY