Kushwaha ends fast unto death in Bihar

The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party president and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha ended his fast unto death in support of his demand for free land to open two Central schools in the State after five days on Saturday.
“I ended my fast.. but my protest will continue,” Mr. Kushwaha said soon after mahagathbandhan leaders reached him at the Patna Medical College and Hospital and offered him juice to end his fast.
Senior mahagathbandhan leaders like Sharad Yadav, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Tejashwi Yadav and Mukesh Sahni said they would take forward the protest against the State government.
Mr. Kushwaha had begun his fast on November 26 demanding five acres to open the two Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) sanctioned for Bihar by the Central government.
However, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that the State government could not provide the land for free.
