Kushinagar's Ramabhar park to open for the public on September 27

The inauguration is to be held on the World Tourism Day

After the rejuvenating of the ancient Hiranyavati river, Kushinagar is all set to open the Ramabhar park developed along the river bank for public on World Tourism Day, September 27. The 2,500-square metre park will be a great addition for the international and domestic tourists coming to this historic city deeply connected to the Buddhist religion. The park developed at a cost of over ₹30 crore has all the modern facilities, including a giant Buddha statue in the middle.

Kushinagar, where Lord Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana (the process of consciously leaving the body at the time of death), has witnessed new development initiatives related to tourism in the last few years. The district filled with shrines, stupas, viharas and temples and considered one of the most backward districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh witnessed the inauguration of the Kushinagar airport, an important step to make its mark in the world tourism map. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a much-publicised event in October last year in the presence of the ambassadors of at least 10 countries where Buddhism was practised and senior priests from Sri Lanka, led by the country's then Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's son Namal Rajapaksa, called the inauguration of the airport a major step for boosting investment and employment opportunities in the region.

Kushinagar was also considered an important centre during the Malla dynasty, one of the 16 mahajanpads of ancient India and an integral part of the great empires like Shunga, Maurya, Kushana and Gupta.