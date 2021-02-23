Kushinagar airport gets aerodrome licence

It will boost tourism and facilitate travel on Buddhist circuit: Minister

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted licence to the Airports Authority of India for operations at the Kushinagar airport in Uttar Pradesh.

“Kushinagar airport gets necessary clearances from DGCA to become 3rd licensed international airport of U.P. Will boost tourism in the region & facilitate travel on Buddhist circuit by providing direct aviation connectivity to the city where Lord Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana,” tweeted Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The licence authorises the aerodrome to be used for flight operations.