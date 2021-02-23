Other States

Kushinagar airport gets aerodrome licence

The licence authorises the aerodrome to be used for flight operations.   | Photo Credit: twitter.com / @IntlAirport

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted licence to the Airports Authority of India for operations at the Kushinagar airport in Uttar Pradesh.

“Kushinagar airport gets necessary clearances from DGCA to become 3rd licensed international airport of U.P. Will boost tourism in the region & facilitate travel on Buddhist circuit by providing direct aviation connectivity to the city where Lord Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana,” tweeted Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The licence authorises the aerodrome to be used for flight operations.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2021 6:04:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/kushinagar-airport-gets-aerodrome-licence/article33914497.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY