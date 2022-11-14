Kushinagar administration maintains vigil after chaos over the hoisting of an Islamic flag parallel to a saffron flag over a mobile tower

November 14, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Lucknow

Protesters took to the streets and asked shops in the locality to be shut down; photos of people blocking roads while protesting were circulated on social media

The Hindu Bureau

The Kushinagar administration maintained strict vigil on November 14 in the Ahirauli Bazaar locality under the limits of Kasia Police Station after an incident of an Islamic flag being hoisted parallel to a saffron flag over a mobile tower on Sunday led to angry protests, with shops in the area being forced to close by some right wing groups. The administration removed the Islamic flag to pacify the protesters.

In the incident on Sunday morning, locals saw an Islamic flag installed at a mobile tower parallel to a saffron flag after which protesters took to the streets and asked shopkeepers to shut down shops in the locality. Rumours of the green Islamic flag being the official flag of Pakistan appears to have served as a catalyst. Photos of people blocking roads while protesting were also circulated on social media.

District officials rushed to the spot and removed the Islamic flag from the tower. “The issue has been resolved. It was a minor incident,” Dhawal Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police, Kushinagar, told The Hindu.

