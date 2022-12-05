By-poll commences in Bihar's Kurhani assembly seat

December 05, 2022 08:42 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - Patna

The by-poll has been necessitated by the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani from the assembly

PTI

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: A.M. FARUQUI

Voting is underway on Monday for a by-poll to the Kurhani assembly seat in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district where 3.11 lakh voters will decide the fate of 13 candidates, the election department said.

Polling began, amid tight security, at 7 a.m. across 320 booths in the constituency, all manned by central paramilitary forces besides local police, and will continue till 6 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The assembly segment has been divided into 39 sectors.

The sector magistrates will discharge their duties under the supervision of nine zonal magistrates and one "super zonal magistrate".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The by-poll has been necessitated by the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani from the assembly.

Altogether 13 candidates, including five Independents, are in the fray.

The main contenders are former MLAs Kedar Gupta and Manoj Singh Kushwaha, fielded by the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) respectively.

Others who are in the fray include Mohd Ghulam Murtaza (AIMIM) and Neelabh Kumar (VIP).

Gupta had lost to Sahani, in the 2020 assembly polls, by a slender margin of around 700 votes. In the by-election, the RJD is backing the JD(U).

The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bihar

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US