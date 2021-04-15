Other States

Kumbh: lakhs ignore virus concerns to take holy dip

Throwing caution to the wind amid rising cases of COVID-19, lakhs of people congregated on Wednesday on the ghats in Haridwar to take a dip in the Ganga during the third shahi snan of the Kumbh mela.

Over 13.5 lakh people, including sadhus from 13 akhadas, had bathed in the Ganga up to a little before sunset, the office of the Inspector General of Police (Mela) Sanjay Gunjyal said.

The ‘royal bath’ marked Mesh Sankranti and Baisakhi, and fell two days after a similar convergence of seers and other devotees for the second shahi snan — mammoth events where following social distancing norms appears almost impossible.

‘Less crowd’

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash said the number of devotees at the third shahi snan — said to be the most important in a series of four — was much less than expected due to COVID-19.

Police personnel were seen distributing masks in the mela area.

But social distancing norms were violated openly by the seers when they and their followers descended the steps at Har ki Pairi to wade into the river.

No masks were worn by a large proportion of them.

Comments
Related Articles

Odisha bypoll put off as candidate dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus | Situation in Gujarat is turning grimmer by the day

Coronavirus | Maharashtra reports nearly 59,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Coronavirus | Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh put off State Board exams

Coronavirus | Mutations found in Maharashtra samples, says Uddhav Thackeray

West Bengal Assembly Elections | CEO calls meet with parties on COVID-19

West Bengal Assembly Elections | I am addressing not only Muslim concerns but of all the poor and dispossessed: Abbas Siddique

Gauhati High Court upholds bail order of Akhil Gogoi by special NIA court

Allow Maharashtra to purchase vaccines independently: Raj Thackeray

Tripura CM directs police to contain post-poll violence in tribal council areas

Coronavirus | Neighbouring States are unable to supply oxygen to Maharashtra, says Tope

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP will destroy Bengal’s culture: Rahul Gandhi

Ambedkar had proposed Sanskrit as official language: CJI Bobde

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP will not get even 70 seats: Mamata

Shahi snan in Haridwar | Lakhs ignore COVID-19 concerns to take holy dip

Coronavirus | U.P. CM Adityanath, SP president Akhilesh Yadav test positive for COVID-19

Neither prepared nor submitted to MHA any report on 2006 Mumbai train blasts: IB to Delhi High Court

West Bengal government to launch probe into Cooch Behar killings

OIL acquires majority shares in Assam’s Numaligarh Refinery Limited

Punjab wants postponement of Class X and XII Board exams
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2021 1:16:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/kumbh-lakhs-ignore-virus-concerns-to-take-holy-dip/article34321501.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY