Kulgam woman held for posing with gun, helping recruits: Police

The police in Kashmir have arrested a woman for posing with her militant son with a gun and “playing a role in recruitment of two locals” into militancy.

Naseema Banoo, from Kulgam’s Rampora Qaimoh, was arrested on June 20.

“She was involved in a serious criminal case. In the photo, the arrested woman is toting an automatic weapon and posing next to her son, who was an active terrorist [killed later in an encounter],” according to the Kulgam police’s statement.

“She is involved in much more serious offences and her role has surfaced in recruiting at least two youth into terrorist ranks, arranging arms and ammunition, communication and logistics for terrorists and terror organisations,” the police added.

Interestingly, Ms. Banoo, mother of slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Touseef Sheikh, was arrested in an FIR No. 30 lodged in 2018 under Sections 13B, 17, 18, 18B, 19, 39 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). It is not clear if the woman was evading arrest or was on the run since 2018.

“Just because she happens to be a woman or the mother of a killed terrorist does not make her immune to arrest. It is the prime duty of the police to arrest criminals to safeguard the people it serves and that is what it has done. Anyone who wishes to challenge the decision is free to approach the court of law for redressal,” the police said.

The police warned netizens on social media against “instigating people”. “Posts have been generated and shared, which have twisted the facts of the matter in order to cause disturbance of peace and tranquillity. The police have taken cognisance and anyone trying to instigate others, through whatsoever means, will be prosecuted against,” the police warned.

When contacted, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, told The Hindu that the J&K Police did not target any family of terrorists “unnecessarily, unless solid evidence of their involvement in terrorism”.

“She was evading arrest (since 2018),” the IGP said.