Kuldeep Singh Sengar held guilty of culpable homicide for death of Unnao rape victim’s father

A special court on Wednesday held expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was last year sentenced to life for raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, guilty in connection with the death of her father.

The court observed that Sengar had no intention of killing the person, but he was beaten so brutally that he died. He was found guilty of committing culpable homicide.

Also read: The Hindu’s editorial on Sengar’s conviction

Six other accused have also been convicted, while four have been acquitted.

It was alleged that the victim’s father was assaulted and framed in an Arms Act for allegedly possessing a country-made firearm and live cartridges. He was arrested on April 3, 2018, and sent to judicial custody during which he died six days later.

Also read: Despite the outrage, Unnao bats for rape-accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar

According to the chargesheet, Sengar was in touch with the local police during the check period and had also contacted the doctor who examined the father.

The court had framed charges against Sengar, his brother Atul, Makhi police station chief Ashok Singh Bhadauria, sub-inspector Kamta Prasad, constable Amir Khan and others.