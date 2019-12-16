Kuldeep Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case

A Delhi court on Monday held former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar guilty of raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in June 2017. Arguments on the quantum of sentence, which may extend to life imprisonment, will be heard on Wednesday.

Co-accused Shashi Singh got the benefit of doubt and was acquitted by the court. The judgment came follows an in camera trial in the case before District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma that started in September.

Mr. Sengar has been convicted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The incident took place on June 4, 2017. The matter came to limelight when the girl threatened to set herself ablaze outside the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 8 last year, alleging police inaction on her complaint.

Days before that, the girl's father was allegedly framed in an Arms Act case and sent to judicial custody, where he died under mysterious circumstances on April 9, 2018.

The girl had alleged that about a week after the MLA raped her, she was again abducted by three of his associates, kept in confinement and gang-raped. The CBI is pursuing that case.

The CBI took over the investigation in all the related cases in April last year and arrested Mr. Sengar. In the gang rape case, it filed a charge sheet against Shubham Singh, Naresh Yadav and Brijesh Tiwari.

In July last year, another charge sheet was filed against five persons, including Mr. Sengar's brother, Atul, for his alleged involvement in the murder of the victim's father. His name was not mentioned. However, based on the findings, the court framed the charge of murder against the former BJP MLA, besides arraigning nine others on various counts. The trial is under way.

The case of alleged assault on Mr. Sengar's brother by the victim's family members in April 2018 is also being probed.

Yet another case is related to an “accident” in which a truck collided with the car in which the girl, her lawyer and two aunts were travelling in Rae Bareli on July 28. While her aunts died, the other two were admitted to a Lucknow hospital. She was later shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences' trauma centre, from where she was discharged in September.

The CBI filed a charge sheet against Mr. Sengar, his associates and the truck driver in October. However, charges of murder and attempted murder were not invoked. The driver has been accused of causing death by negligence, serious injuries and indulging in rash driving, while Mr. Sengar and the others face the charge of conspiracy and criminal intimidation.