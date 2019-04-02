Kuki militants to cast vote by postal ballots

The Election Commission on Monday notified that the cadres of the Kuki militant groups, who signed the Suspension of Operations agreement with both the Centre and the Manipur government, will cast their votes in postal ballots.
To exercise their franchise, the cadres also must reside in their designated camps and their names feature in the voters’ list, the office of the State Chief Electoral Officer said in a statement here. They would have to collect the postal ballots from assistant nodal officers or nodal officers.
The agreement was first signed by the State and the Centre with two militant groups of the community in 2008.
