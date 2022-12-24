  1. EPaper
Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute: Mathura court seeks survey report of mosque complex on January 20

The court has now fixed January 20, 2023 as the next date of hearing.

December 24, 2022 04:22 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - Mathura (UP)

PTI
A security personnel stand guard near Sri Krishna Janambhumi and Shahi Mosque Eidgah in Mathura, on Dec. 5, 2022.

A security personnel stand guard near Sri Krishna Janambhumi and Shahi Mosque Eidgah in Mathura, on Dec. 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A district court here has sought a survey report by a revenue department official of the Shahi Idgah mosque complex on January 20, according to the counsel for petitioners who have sought its shifting claiming it was built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The order by Civil Judge Senior Division (III) Sonika Verma came in the suit Bal Krishna and others Vs Intezamia committee and others, petitioners' counsel Shailesh Dubey said on Saturday.

“The learned judge had ordered Amin (term used to refer to a revenue department official) on December 8 to inform both the parties and submit a survey report on the next hearing”, the counsel said.

The hearing in the case could not take place on December 22 as the judge was on leave on that day. The court has now fixed January 20, 2023 as the next date of hearing.

Explained | The Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath dispute and the current case

He said Bal Krishna and others had filed the suit in the court of civil judge senior division (3rd ) on December 8 for shifting of Shahi Masjid Idgah constructed on a part of 13.37 acre land of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi trust allegedly by demolishing Katra Keshav Dev temple by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The "compromise" between Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and Shahi Masjid Idgah made in 1968 was also challenged in the suit, according to lawyers.

