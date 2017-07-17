Ram Nath Kovind gets 7 bonus votes in Tripura

Six MLAs sacked from the Trinamool Congress and one Opposition Congress member in the 60-member Tripura Assembly voted for the NDA’s presidential candidate, Ram Nath Kovind, on Monday.

“We six MLAs have cast our votes in favour of Ram Nath Kovind. We had announced it earlier itself because we could not vote for a candidate supported by the CPI(M),” Sudip Burman, leader of the group of sacked Trinamool Congress MLAs told presspersons.

The Trinamool Congress had sacked all six after they openly announced their support for Mr. Kovind.

Rebel Congress MLA Ratan Lal Nath too had earlier announced that he would vote for the NDA candidate.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Debasish Modak said Speaker Ramendra Chandra Debnath voted in the West Bengal Assembly as he was in Kolkata for treatment, while the two Lok Sabha members from the State and the lone Rajya Sabha member voted in Parliament.

Fifty Left Front MLAs voted in the Assembly.